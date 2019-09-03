Notts County 0-0 Solihull Moors

National League
Notts County0Solihull Moors0

Solihull Moors brought their three-match losing run to an end with a drab goalless draw at Notts County.

The Magpies, who have won just twice in their opening nine games, remain in mid-table while the Moors are clinging onto a top-seven place.

The first half at Meadow Lane was high on endeavour but low on clear-cut chances for either side.

County winger Enzio Boldewijn came close to opening the scoring when his curling effort was superbly saved by Solihull keeper Ryan Boot.

Jamey Osborne almost gave the Moors the perfect start to the second half but his free-kick crashed off the crossbar.

Damien McCrory thought he had won it in added time for County, however he headed over the bar with the goal at his mercy.

Match report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Notts County

  • 1Slocombe
  • 18Graham
  • 16Kelly-Evans
  • 4RoseBooked at 45mins
  • 3McCrory
  • 5Turner
  • 8Doyle
  • 6O'BrienBooked at 90mins
  • 7Thomas
  • 11BoldewijnBooked at 48minsSubstituted forDennisat 66'minutes
  • 14Wootton

Substitutes

  • 9Dennis
  • 13Rawlinson
  • 15Booty
  • 17Bakayogo
  • 28Fitzsimons

Solihull Moors

  • 1Boot
  • 24Howe
  • 2WilliamsBooked at 5mins
  • 7Osborne
  • 4StorerBooked at 90mins
  • 3ReckordBooked at 81mins
  • 6Gudger
  • 8Carter
  • 11HawkridgeSubstituted forHancoxat 87'minutes
  • 13BlissettBooked at 58mins
  • 14NichollsSubstituted forStensonat 62'minutesBooked at 74mins

Substitutes

  • 5Daly
  • 10Hancox
  • 22Vaughan
  • 23Stenson
  • 28Rowley
Referee:
Daniel Middleton
Attendance:
4,152

Live Text

Match ends, Notts County 0, Solihull Moors 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Notts County 0, Solihull Moors 0.

Booking

Jim O'Brien (Notts County) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Kyle Storer (Solihull Moors) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Solihull Moors. Mitch Hancox replaces Terry Hawkridge.

Booking

Jamie Reckord (Solihull Moors) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Matthew Stenson (Solihull Moors) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Notts County. Kristian Dennis replaces Enzio Boldewijn.

Substitution

Substitution, Solihull Moors. Matthew Stenson replaces Alex Nicholls.

Booking

Nathan Blissett (Solihull Moors) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Enzio Boldewijn (Notts County) is shown the yellow card.

Second Half

Second Half begins Notts County 0, Solihull Moors 0.

Half Time

First Half ends, Notts County 0, Solihull Moors 0.

Booking

Mitch Rose (Notts County) is shown the yellow card.

Booking

Tyrone Williams (Solihull Moors) is shown the yellow card.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Halifax97111981122
2Woking97111771022
3Bromley8530159618
4Maidenhead United9522168817
5Stockport9522149517
6Dover95131310316
7Solihull Moors94231711614
8Hartlepool94231313014
9Yeovil94141210213
10Barnet8341119213
11Torquay93331315-212
12Harrogate93241112-111
13Dag & Red83231113-211
14Eastleigh9324810-211
15Notts County92431311210
16Wrexham92431315-210
17Sutton United92431012-210
18Fylde92431015-510
19Boreham Wood92251213-18
20Aldershot8224710-38
21Barrow92161116-57
22Chesterfield90541217-55
23Ebbsfleet91261019-95
24Chorley9045622-164
View full National League table

