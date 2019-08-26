Scotland: Rangers' Ryan Jack to be named in squad for Russia and Belgium

Ryan Jack could add to his two Scotland caps in next month's Euro 2020 qualifiers

Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack will be named in the Scotland squad on Tuesday for the Euro 2020 qualifiers with Russia and Belgium.

Jack, 27, has impressed for the Ibrox club this term and could add to his two caps in next month's Hampden matches.

Injury deprived him of a place in Steve Clarke's squad for the June qualifiers against Cyprus and Belgium.

Scotland host the Russians on 6 September, before welcoming the Belgians three days later.

They sit fourth in qualifying Group I with six points, having started their campaign with an insipid 3-0 loss in Kazakhstan and a 2-0 away victory over San Marino under Alex McLeish.

Former Kilmarnock manager Clarke began his reign with a home win over the Cypriots, before losing 3-0 in Brussels.

The national boss believes Jack, who has featured in all but one of Rangers' 10 competitive games this term, has grown under the tutelage of Steven Gerrard at Ibrox.

"Since Steven got there, Ryan's game has improved a lot," Clarke told BBC Scotland on Monday. "He seems to be a player they pick every week, so that tells you something."