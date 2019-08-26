St Johnstone: Richard Foster unlikely to play for club again after training incident

Foster has played 112 times for St Johnstone over a three-year spell

Richard Foster is unlikely to play for St Johnstone again after a training ground incident between the full-back and manager Tommy Wright.

The 34-year-old has not trained with the first team since the disagreement happened on 17 August.

Foster has played five times so far this season, and joined the Perth club in August 2016.

During his three-year spell, the former Aberdeen and Rangers player has made 112 appearances.

St Johnstone currently sit on two points in the Scottish Premiership after three games having been knocked out of the League Cup.

BBC Scotland has approached St Johnstone for comment.