2022 World Cup: Liberia call up Sweden-born Hellberg for Sierra Leone qualifiers

Seth Kanteh Hellberg plays for Brage in Sweden

IK Brage midfielder, Seth Kanteh Hellberg, has been called up by new Liberia coach Peter Butler for next month's 2022 World Cup qualifiers with Sierra Leone.

The 24-year-old, who plays in Sweden's second tier with Brage FC, was born to a Liberian mother and Swedish father and is one of 13 overseas-based players in the squad.

The midfielder joined Brage from another Swedish side Syrianska FC and also featured for Brommapojkarna in Sweden from 2014-2016.

Newcastle United under-23 midfielder Mohammed Sangare, who made his long-awaited debut away to DR Congo in March, is also in the squad.

Captain William Jebor, who recently moved to the United Arab Emirates and Belarus-based defender Eugene Swen, who last featured in the 1-0 friendly defeat to Ivory Coast in March, have been recalled.

Veteran South Africa-based striker Anthony Laffor, who has not played for Mamelodi Sundowns since a 3-0 victory over Nigeria's Lobi Stars in an African Champions League tie on 9 March, missed out due to injury.

Butler will name a locally-based squad this week having followed Liberia's LPRC Oilers and LISCR FC in African Champions League and Confederation Cup matches at the weekend.

Liberia will take on Sierra Leone on 4 September outside Monrovia with the return leg in Freetown on 8 September.

Full list of Liberia's overseas-based players:

Defenders: Joel Johnson Alajarin (Charlotte Independence, United States), Eugene Swen (Energetik-BSU, Belarus) and Teah Dennis (South Samity, India)

Midfielders: Mohammed Sangare (Newcastle United under-23, England), Oscar Murphy Dorley (Slovan Liberec, Czech Republic), Seth Kanteh Hellberg (IK Brage, Sweden), Allen Njie (Grasshopper Club, Switzerland), Sylvanus Nimely (Spartak Moscow 2, Russia), Terrance Tisdell (Baroka, South Africa) and Tonia Tisdell (Nea Salamis Famagusta, Cyprus)

Forwards: William Jebor (Al Fujairah, United Arab Emirates), Kpah Sherman (PKNS, Malaysia) and Sam Johnson (Real Salt Lake, USA)