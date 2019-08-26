Joel Lynch: Sunderland sign ex-QPR defender on a one-year deal

Joel Lynch holds of Jacob Murphy, in one of 37 games for QPR last season

Sunderland have signed defender Joel Lynch on a one-year deal, after a spell as free agent following his departure from Queens Park Rangers last season.

The 31-year-old, who made one appearance for Wales, is just four short of 400 domestic career games and played 37 games for the Rs last term.

Lynch played much of his career in the Championship, including spells at Huddersfield and Nottingham Forest.

"It's an amazing club and I'm just excited to get going," Lynch said.

He told the club website: "It has everything you need to succeed."

