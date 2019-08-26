Junior Firpo: Barcelona apologise over Betis tweet

Barcelona defender Junior Firpo battling for the ball with Real Betis right-back Emerson
Barcelona signed Junior Firpo from Real Betis in August for a fee which could rise to £27.5m

Barcelona have apologised for mocking Real Betis following a 5-2 win over their La Liga rivals on Sunday.

Following the victory at the Nou Camp, Barcelona tweeted a photo of defender Junior Firpo holding up five fingers with the caption 'Junior knows'.

The La Liga champions signed Spain Under-21 international Firpo from Real Betis in August.

The club tweeted: "Barcelona wish to sincerely apologise for any offence caused to Real Betis."

"No disrespect was intended, but we were wrong to publish it on a night that was very special for Junior."

Barcelona's tweet of Junior Firpo holding up five fingers

Firpo made his Barcelona debut during the 5-2 win, coming on for Brazilian midfielder Rafinha after 81 minutes.

The 23-year-old featured in 29 games for Betis last season and was part of Spain's U21 European Championship-winning side in June.

