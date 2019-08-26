West Ham 'nice distraction and a free hit' says Newport boss Flynn

Harry Kane's late equaliser saved Tottenham Hotspur from defeat against Newport County in the 2018 FA Cup

Newport County manager Michael Flynn says his League Two team has nothing to fear against Premier League West Ham in round two of the EFL Cup.

The Exiles have made a habit of Cup shocks in recent season, having beaten Leicester City and Leeds Utd and drawn with Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup.

Flynn hopes the match will not divert attention away from a league campaign which is their main priority.

"But it's a nice distraction and it's a free hit," he said.

"I've said it before the League Cup is not a priority for me.

"It's nice to be out there in the public eye, it's massive for the football club and it's going to be a really difficult game.

"We've got a fantastic opportunity now to play against another Premier League team and we'll give it our best shot."

The match is sandwiched between last Saturday's hard-fought 1-0 win against Crewe and an important fixture at third-placed Forest Green Rovers next Saturday.

Flynn is concerned that the hot weather at the weekend could affect players' recovery.

"The heat on Saturday is going to make a few of them a little more tired than they would usually be," added Flynn.

"They need to find a little bit more energy because we're going to need it against a good West Ham team."

Flynn hinted he could make "one or two" changes from the team that beat Crewe for a tie which Newport earned with a penalty shoot-out win against Gillingham.

"I'm confident with the boys that come in that they can do a job, as they did in Gillingham," he said.

"I need to be careful to make sure we give it a good go and we do ourselves justice because no one wants to play a weakened team and get embarrassed.

"But I'm confident that won't happen."

While Newport host the Hammers, neighbours Cardiff City host Championship rivals Luton Town.