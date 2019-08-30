Women's European Championship Qualifying
Scotland19:35Cyprus Women
Venue: Easter Road Stadium

Scotland women v Cyprus women

Friday 30th August 2019

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands11005053
2Kosovo Women00000000
3Russia00000000
4Slovenia Women00000000
5Turkey Women00000000
6Estonia Women100105-50

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark11008083
2Bos-Herze Wom11007163
3Italy11003213
4Israel Women100123-10
5Georgia Women100117-60
6Malta Women100108-80

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wales11006063
2Belarus Women00000000
3N Ireland Wom00000000
4Norway00000000
5Faroe Islands Women100106-60

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Czech Rep Wom11006063
2Azerbaijan Women00000000
3Poland Women00000000
4Spain00000000
5Moldova Women100106-60

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Albania Women00000000
2Cyprus Women00000000
3Finland Women00000000
4Portugal00000000
5Scotland00000000

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Iceland11004133
2Latvia Women00000000
3Slovakia Women00000000
4Sweden00000000
5Hungary Women100114-30

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria00000000
2France00000000
3Kazakhstan Women00000000
4North Macedonia Women00000000
5Serbia Women00000000

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia Women11002113
2Belgium00000000
3Romania Women00000000
4Switzerland00000000
5Lithuania Women100112-10

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany00000000
2Greece Women00000000
3Montenegro Women00000000
4R. of Ireland Wom00000000
5Ukraine Women00000000
