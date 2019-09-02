Chris Powell joins England coaching team as part of BAME programme

Chris Powell won the League One championship in 2012 while he was manager at Charlton

Former Charlton and Huddersfield boss Chris Powell has joined England manager Gareth Southgate's coaching staff.

The move is part of a Football Association programme designed to "solve the challenge of under-representation" of black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) coaches.

Michael Johnson, who guided Guyana to their first Gold Cup this summer, will team up with the England Under-21s.

There are only five BAME managers in English football's top four divisions.

Former left-back Powell was capped five times by England during his playing career. He has also managed Southend United and had caretaker spells in charge of Leicester and Derby.

The FA has also announced that Jason Euell, Marcus Bignot, Omer Riza and Matthew Thorpe will work with other age-group sides.

The governing body says the aim of its elite coach placement programme, run in conjunction with the Professional Footballers' Association, is to "ensure the diversity of support staff better represent all players across teams, but also to continue to grow the talent pipeline of BAME coaches".

Placements are set to run until Euro 2020 with more to follow later in the season as part of the FA's equality action plan, which was launched last year.

"The PFA has helped us to recruit a talented group of coaches who will now bring their various experiences and skillsets to the England men's player pathway for the full season ahead," said FA technical director Les Reed.

In June, the English Football League made it mandatory for clubs to interview at least one BAME candidate when searching for a new first-team manager.