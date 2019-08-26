Bruce Grobbelaar: Ex-Liverpool goalkeeper heaps praise on club's African stars

Zimbabwe legend Bruce Grobbelaar played in goal for Liverpool over a 13-year period

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Bruce Grobbelaar heaped praise on the current crop of African stars playing in the English Premier League, claiming Liverpool have "three of the best."

On Saturday, Egypt's Mohamed Salah scored twice and Cameroon's Joel Matip was also on target as Liverpool beat Arsenal 3-1 to make it three wins from three this season.

"There are a lot of good African players and we've got three of the best at Liverpool," the Zimbabwe legend told BBC Sport.

Grobbelaar, who made 628 appearances for Liverpool over 13 years, was speaking from Mauritius where the club launched the LFC International Academy at the weekend.

As well as Salah and Matip, Liverpool also boast Senegal forward Sadio Mane who helped the Teranga Lions finish as runners-up at the recent Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

"Sadio Mane came in and he is doing a stunning job. He was unlucky to lose the Africa Nations Cup final [against Algeria].

"Mohamed Salah, well if you go to Egypt he is a god there.

"Joel Matip, I knew his brother also, with whom Zimbabwe have had many battles and we played against Cameroon thrice in World Cup competitions. We were beaten and The Indomitable Lions went into the finals."

Liverpool also have Guinea midfielder Naby Keita in their ranks and Grobbelaar says the club has a long association with Africa.

"Liverpool had African players from the '50's and '60's. There were goalkeepers in the early days from South Africa.

"Then in 1981 there was a guy who came to Anfield. They say 'who is this guy' and it is me; I am African.

"So it is a long history, we pick talent and good talent and then there is a chance for them to play.

"It is unique because we always look at how the player can develop and improve at LFC."