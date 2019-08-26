Bersant Celina: Swansea midfielder says boss Steve Cooper nurturing winning mindset

Midfielder Bersant Celina has two goals already for Swansea this season after hitting nine in the last campaign

Swansea City midfielder Bersant Celina says the players have embraced the high standards set by new boss Steve Cooper.

They have made their best opening to a league campaign since 1978-79 and are second in the Championship after Saturday's 3-0 win over Birmingham.

"He's [Cooper] great with the way he wants us to play and how demanding he is," said 22-year-old Kosovo international Celina.

"He believes we can win every game and puts that into everybody's head."

Former England Under-17s coach Cooper took over at the Liberty Stadium in June, following former boss Graham Potter's move to take over Brighton after just one season with the Swans.

The result has been 13 points from a possible 15 in the league and a comfortable win over Northampton in the Carabao Cup first round.

"He's very similar to Graham Potter in the way he wants us to play, but he's especially very demanding in training," said Celina, who scored his second goal of the season in the win over Birmingham.

"We train as we play every single day and then go out to win every game... it's very good, there's a lot of confidence.

"It's very early but I think we have the quality, definitely [to get promotion]."

Swansea's promotion credentials, as they look to return to the Premier League following relegation in 2017-18, will be tested by Saturday's trip to Elland Road to face a Leeds United side who top the table on goal difference.

"It's going to be a tough game, they're a good side especially at home - a great atmosphere - but we'll be going into that game with the same mentality," Celina said.

"It'll be a big test for us at the top of the table and we'll see if we can get something out of that."

Before that Championship clash, Swansea are at home to Cambridge United in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

"We're concentrating on that one first and we want to go on a run in the cup as well," Celina added.

"I hope we can do it, I want to play some big teams and go far."