Cymru Premier & non-league round-up

JD Cymru Premier

Monday, 26 August

Aberystwyth Town 1-10 The New Saints: The New Saints equalled the record away win in the league as they hammered Aberystwyth Town.

The hosts' Marc Williams scored their consolation after they trailed 5-0 at the break. There was a hat-trick for Billy Whitehouse while Greg Draper scored a brace with Adrian Cieslewicz, Dean Ebbe, Ryan Brobbel, Kurtis Byrne and Adam Hughes also hitting the target.

Saints' equalled the record of Inter-Cardiff, who won 10-1 at Llanelli in January, 1994.

Barry Town United 2-2 Bala Town: Bala Town twice hit back to draw at Barry Town. Drew Fahiya put the hosts ahead before Lassana Mendes levelled before Kayne McGlaggen restored Barry's advantage in the 67th minute. The lead was short-lived, however, with Stuart Jones finding an equaliser six minutes later.

Caernarfon Town 1-1 Cefn Druids: Ryan Kershaw's second-half equaliser means Caernarfon Town are still looking for their first win of the new season as Cefn Druids secured a draw. Darren Thomas had put Caernarfon ahead in the sixth minute, but they could not hold on for the full three points.

Cardiff Metropolitan 1-0 Airbus UK Broughton: Chris Baker's 26th minute goal gave unbeaten Cardiff Met their second consecutive win at the expense of the airmen who have now lost three games in a row.

Connahs Quay Nomads 1-1 Carmarthen Town: A 70th-minute equaliser by Callum Morris earned Connahs Quay a third consecutive draw. Liam Thomas' second goal of the campaign had put Carmarthen ahead but they had to be content with one point - their first of the new season.

Newtown v Penybont FC: Daniel Griffiths gave promoted Penybont FC their first point as he scored an equaliser in the 77th-minute after Lifumpa Mwandwe had put still-unbeaten Newtown ahead early in the second half.

BetVictor Southern League Premier Division South

Monday, 26 August

Merthyr Town 3-1 Swindon Supermarine