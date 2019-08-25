Match ends, Paris Saint Germain 4, Toulouse 0.
Paris St-Germain 4-0 Toulouse: Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani injured in comfortable win
Paris St-Germain lost Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani to injury as the French champions comfortably beat Toulouse.
Cavani was forced off after 14 minutes, while Mbappe pulled up in the second half with a thigh problem.
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting - Cavani's replacement - broke the deadlock, before Mathieu Goncalves put through his own net.
Angel di Maria missed a penalty, but Choupo-Moting's second goal and a Marquinhos header sealed the win.
Thomas Tuchel's side are already without Brazil forward Neymar, who reportedly is not being considered for selection while his future remains in doubt.
The victory lifts PSG up to third in Ligue 1, behind Lyon and early leaders Rennes, who beat the champions 2-1 last weekend.
Line-ups
PSG
- 16Areola
- 31Dagba
- 5Marquinhos
- 22DialloSubstituted forThiago Silvaat 40'minutes
- 14Bernat
- 6Verratti
- 27Gueye
- 11Di María
- 19Sarabia
- 9CavaniSubstituted forChoupo-Motingat 14'minutes
- 7MbappéSubstituted forZagreat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Thiago Silva
- 3Kimpembe
- 8Paredes
- 12Meunier
- 17Choupo-Moting
- 30Bulka
- 33Zagre
Toulouse
- 30Reynet
- 5Moreira
- 2Amian
- 19Diakite
- 13GoncalvesSubstituted forSaidat 71'minutes
- 12Sylla
- 7Gradel
- 17SangaréBooked at 56mins
- 21VainqueurSubstituted forDosseviat 60'minutes
- 27Makengo
- 20KoulourisSubstituted forLeya Isekaat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Goicoechea
- 6Sidibe
- 10Leya Iseka
- 11Boisgard
- 14Dossevi
- 15Isimat-Mirin
- 25Said
- Referee:
- Jerome Brisard
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home71%
- Away29%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away0
- Corners
- Home12
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 4, Toulouse 0.
Thiago Silva (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aaron Leya Iseka (Toulouse).
Foul by Arthur Zagre (Paris Saint Germain).
Jean-Victor Makengo (Toulouse) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Colin Dagba (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Goal!
Goal! Paris Saint Germain 4, Toulouse 0. Marquinhos (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ángel Di María with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Baptiste Reynet.
Attempt saved. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Colin Dagba.
Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Aaron Leya Iseka (Toulouse).
Attempt missed. Wesley Said (Toulouse) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Max-Alain Gradel with a cross.
Attempt missed. Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint Germain) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Arthur Zagre (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aaron Leya Iseka (Toulouse).
Goal!
Goal! Paris Saint Germain 3, Toulouse 0. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Juan Bernat.
Corner, Toulouse. Conceded by Marco Verratti.
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Alphonse Areola tries a through ball, but Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Toulouse. Wesley Said replaces Mathieu Goncalves.
Penalty saved! Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, left footed shot saved in the bottom left corner.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
VAR Decision: Penalty Paris Saint Germain.
Delay in match (Paris Saint Germain). VAR checking.
Penalty conceded by Mathieu Goncalves (Toulouse) with a hand ball in the penalty area.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Arthur Zagre replaces Kylian Mbappé because of an injury.
Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Max-Alain Gradel (Toulouse).
Foul by Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain).
Jean-Victor Makengo (Toulouse) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Toulouse. Aaron Leya Iseka replaces Efthymios Koulouris.
Substitution
Substitution, Toulouse. Mathieu Dossevi replaces William Vainqueur.
Foul by Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain).
Steven Moreira (Toulouse) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Booking
Ibrahim Sangaré (Toulouse) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ibrahim Sangaré (Toulouse).
Goal!
Own Goal by Mathieu Goncalves, Toulouse. Paris Saint Germain 2, Toulouse 0.
Attempt missed. Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the left. Assisted by Ángel Di María with a cross.