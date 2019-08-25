Match ends, Verona 1, Bologna 1.
Sinisa Mihajlovic leads Bologna after six weeks of chemotherapy
Bologna manager Sinisa Mihajlovic made an emotional return to the dugout after being diagnosed with leukaemia just six weeks ago.
The 50-year-old Serb oversaw a 1-1 draw in Bologna's opening Serie A game of the season at Hellas Verona.
Mihajlovic, who has vowed to "win this battle", is having chemotherapy.
He promised his players he would be with them for the first game and he made it after spending the last 41 nights in hospital.
According to reports in Italy, Mihajlovic has kept up to date with events at the club by watching live videos of training sessions from the cancer ward of the Sant'Orsola Hospital in Bologna.
His official appearance was announced in a simple Twitter message by the club an hour before kick-off, while there were lots of messages of support - including one from Serie A rivals Napoli stating, "Forza Sinisa Mihajlovic".
There were also chants of supports from the visiting fans when Mihajlovic, looking physically weak, came out with his team at the start of the game.
The former Yugoslavia defender, who played for Roma, Sampdoria, Lazio and Inter Milan among others, returned to Bologna in January for his second spell in charge and guided them to a 10th place finish.
Line-ups
Hellas Verona
- 1Silvestri
- 13Rrahmani
- 24Kumbulla
- 27DawidowiczBooked at 13mins
- 5Faraoni
- 8HendersonBooked at 18mins
- 4Pinto Veloso
- 88Lazovic
- 14VerreSubstituted forS Amrabatat 49'minutes
- 20ZaccagniSubstituted forBocchettiat 16'minutes
- 66TutinoSubstituted forGünterat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Marrone
- 11Pazzini
- 15Bocchetti
- 16Traore
- 19Tupta
- 21Günter
- 22Berardi
- 25Danzi
- 33Empereur
- 34S Amrabat
- 96Radunovic
- 98Adjapong
Bologna
- 28Skorupski
- 14Tomiyasu
- 23Larangeira
- 4DenswilBooked at 65mins
- 35DijksBooked at 88mins
- 99MichaelSubstituted forDzemailiat 77'minutes
- 16Poli
- 7Orsolini
- 21Soriano
- 10SansoneSubstituted forSantanderat 54'minutes
- 24PalacioSubstituted forDestroat 70'minutesBooked at 80mins
Substitutes
- 1da Costa Júnior
- 9Santander
- 11Krejci
- 13Bani
- 15Mbaye
- 17Skov Olsen
- 22Destro
- 25Corbo
- 30Schouten
- 31Dzemaili
- 32Svanberg
- 97Sarr
- Referee:
- Antonio Giua
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home26%
- Away74%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away3
- Corners
- Home1
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away14
