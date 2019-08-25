Women's Scottish Cup: Hibernian put seven past rivals Hearts

Hibs won the Edinburgh derby 7-1 in the Scottish Cup

Hibernian handed out a Scottish Cup hammering to Edinburgh rivals Hearts with a 7-1 thumping at the Oriam.

Hearts briefly threatened a shock with the opening goal, but Hibs - holders of the trophy for the past three seasons - eased into the quarter-finals.

Glasgow City are also in the draw after they hammered Dundee City 20-0.

SWFL side Aberdeen beat Kilmarnock 3-1, while there were wins for Rangers, Celtic, Hamilton Academical, Motherwell and Queen's Park.

The draw for the quarter-finals will take place on Wednesday.

'Hibs showed their dominance'

Hibs are not only above Hearts in the league, they have been a stratosphere ahead of them in women's football terms for years. Seven domestic knockout cups in a row, have reached the Champions League 32 and have internationals littered throughout their team.

However, following the announcement Hearts were being taken in-house by their parent club, their move to the world class facilities at the Oriam and promises of increased investment from owner Ann Budge, Hearts have hopes of ending that dominance sooner rather than later. They also booked the tie with Hibs by smashing 24 goals past Raith Rovers in the previous round.

They were still huge underdogs though and had to score first and defend for their lives to have any chance in front of the bumper crowd.

As Hibs stuttered and took their time to find their feet, Danni McGinley controlled Louise Mason's cross and stuck her shot into the far corner to give the home side a dream start.

For a while, Hibs were not at the races. Rachael Boyle, Chelsea Cornett, Colette Cavanagh all missed chances before Jamie-Lee Napier was denied by goalkeeper Emily Mutch when through on goal.

The tide turned from the resulting corner as Siobhan Hunter headed in what would be the first of a hat-trick then Cavanagh somehow found the top right-hand corner from the left wing to give Hibs a half-time lead.

Hearts head coach Andy Enwood said afterwards: "We said at half time you can't concede right at the start of the second half, but that's what we did. From there, Hibs showed their dominance."

Hunter scored two more to complete her treble, substitute Shannon Leishman came off the bench to score twice and Boyle tapped into an empty net.

"I'm disappointed in the end result given we're a team that doesn't normally concede the amount of goals we did today," Enwood said.

"Fitness really did show in the second half. We need to be realistic - we're an SWPL2 club and our fitness is strong in that division. We found out today that, if we succeed in going up a level, our fitness levels have to dramatically improve so that we can match and compete.

"We had a plan in place and, for a certain amount of time in the first half, you could say it worked, but the manner in which we conceded the two goals near the end was disappointing."

The one small negative for Hibs was the injury to Amy Muir on 50 minutes that leaves the midfielder sweating on making the Scotland squad for the game with Cyprus on Friday.

Hibs head coach Grant Scott said: "We struggled a bit in the first half - I was a wee bit disappointed with the performance.

"The flurry of goals at the start of the second half made it a bit easier than it could have been. Overall delighted."