Celtic 3-1 Hearts: Neil Lennon wants goal-scoring form to continue

Vakoun Issouf Bayo, second from left, claimed he had scored twice in the win over Hearts

Neil Lennon hopes Celtic can keep up their goal-scoring form ahead of Thursday's Europa League decider with AIK after putting three past Hearts.

The Scottish champions have racked up 15 goals in three Scottish Premiership games thanks to Sunday's 3-1 win.

Lennon's side hold a 2-0 lead going into that play-off second leg in Sweden.

"We have a job to do - it's a great start to a big week for us," the Celtic manager told BBC Scotland.

"We had a great performance against AIK and we're hoping for more of the same on Thursday.

"We've got goals in us, as we've proved this season, and we're hoping one goal for us on the night might swing it in our favour big time."

Ivorian striker Vakoun Issouf Bayo claimed two goals against the Tynecastle side, although television pictures appeared to show the first going in off Hearts captain Chrisophe Berra and the latter Craig Halkett.

Callum McGregor made it two on the day from 25 yards out, while Conor Washington netted a late consolation.

Lennon praised his side's dominant performance against Craig Levein's men.

"I'm thrilled," he said. "It was an absolutely brilliant performance - three fantastic goals.

"Overall, my overriding emotion is one of pride and absolute delight with the way the players are playing."

Commenting on Bayo' first start for the club, he added "It was a slow burner for Vakoun Bayo, but once he got up to speed, he was excellent.

"Good strength and his forte is getting across defenders. His second goal was brilliant and he can be delighted with his debut - we all are."