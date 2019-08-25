Football gossip: Sanchez, Neymar, Eriksen, Wanyama, Fred, Butland

Inter Milan have re-opened talks with Manchester United over Chile forward Alexis Sanchez, 30, and want to complete a loan deal in the next 72 hours. (Mirror)

Barcelona have made a fresh bid for Paris St-Germain and Brazil forward Neymar, 27, that includes "more money and more players". (Telefoot - in French)

Tottenham fear they will lose Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, 27, for as little as £30m before the European transfer window shuts. (Star)

Spurs and Kenya midfielder Victor Wanyama has been offered a five-year £65,000-a-week deal by Club Bruges as he closes in on a move. (Scottish Sun)

Serie A side Fiorentina are preparing a bid for Manchester United and Brazil midfielder Fred, 26. (Calciomercato - in Italian)

Norwich will make a move for Stoke and England goalkeeper Jack Butland, 26, in January if his price tag drops. (Sun)

Bordeaux want to take Arsenal and Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny, 27, to Ligue 1 on loan. (Foot Mercato - in French)

Leeds are to immediately start talks with midfielder Kalvin Phillips over a new contract. The 23-year-old wants £40,000 a week to stay at Elland Road. (Football Insider)

Former Chelsea full-back Filipe Luis, 34, turned down offers from Manchester City, Lyon and Borussia Dortmund this summer before joining Flamengo in his native Brazil. (Globo Esporte - in Portuguese)

Former Leicester right-back Danny Simpson, 32, is in talks with Ligue 1 side Amiens over a move. (Sun)

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has invited Exeter midfielder Ben Chrisene to train with the club. The 15-year-old England youth player made his first-team debut for the Grecians this month. (Sun)

