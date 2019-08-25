2022 World Cup: Comoros coach names squad for Togo double-header

Comoros coach Amir Abdou

Comoros coach Amir Abdou has named 20 players for next month's two-legged 2022 World Cup qualifier against Togo as the Indian Ocean island nation seeks a first-ever World Cup win.

The long-standing coach kept faith with most of the squad that played in their last outing in March, when they were beaten by Cameroon 3-0 at the conclusion of the 2019 African Nations Cup qualifiers.

There is a return for striker Ben El Fardou, who has already scored in the preliminary rounds of the European Champions League for his new club Red Star Belgrade.

Dutch-based winger Said Bakari is also included, while there are first call-ups for centre back Safwan Mbae and striker Ibroihim Djoudja.

There is no place for captain Kassim Abdallah or midfielder Rafihdine Abdullah who are both without a club. Abdullah was last at Belgian top flight outfit Waasland-Beveren but left in January.

Veteran striker Salim Mozini, 33, has also been omitted in a clear signal his international career looks at an end.

All three were in the starting line-up in Yaounde. Also dropped are Abdallah Imamo and Aadail Asana.

There is only one locally-based player in the squad - midfielder Andhum Simba from Volcan Club, who have been competing in the Arab Champions Cup this month.

Comoros host Togo in the first leg in Moroni on 6 September and then go to Lome for the return four days later.

Comoros are participating in only their fourth World Cup qualifying campaign and have played eight qualifiers previously, all in a two-legged knockout format. They have drawn three and lost five.

Comoros squad

Goalkeepers: Al Ahamada (Kongsvinger, Norway), Salim Ben Boina (Martigues, France)

Defenders: Chaker Alhadhur (Chateauroux, France), Ali Mohamed Abdallah (Olympique Marseille, France), Safwan Mbae (Monaco, France), Kassim Mdahoma (Bourg-en-Bresse, France), Bendjaloud Youssouf (AJ Auxerre, France), Camal Youssoufa (Bobigny, France)

Midfielders: Nadjim Abdou (Martigues, France), Fouad Bachirou (Malmö, Sweden), Said Bakari (RKC Waalwijk, Netherlands), Youssouf M'Changama (Grenoble, France), Ancoub Mze Ali (Racing Lens, France), Andhum Simba (Volcan Club)

Forwards: Ben El Fardou (Red Star Belgrade, Serbia), Nasser Chamed (Gaz Metan Medias, Romania), Ibroihim Djoudja (African Stars, Namibia), Ali M'Madi (Andrezieux, France), Faiz Selemani (Kortrijk, Belgium), Mohamed Youssouf (AJ Ajaccio, France).