Christian Eriksen: Mauricio Pochettino unsure if he will play for Spurs again

Christian Eriksen was a second-half substitute in Tottenham's defeat by Newcastle

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says he "doesn't know" if Christian Eriksen has played his last game for the club as speculation continues about the Dane's future.

Eriksen has been linked with a move to Real Madrid before the European transfer window closes on 2 September.

The 27-year-old, whose contract expires next summer, came on in the second half of Sunday's 1-0 defeat by Newcastle.

"We are waiting to see what happens," Pochettino said afterwards.

"It's not an easy situation. We know this can unsettle the group but we know in 10 days it will finish [when the window closes] and things will be clear."

Spurs enjoyed 80% of possession against the Magpies but lacked creativity, registering only two shots on target.

"When you lose, the players who don't play are the best," added Pochettino. "With Christian we win and we lose a lot of games. I accept that the situation is like this. If we won 3-0 today no-one talks about different names.

"I cannot find excuses about the transfer window being open to justify that performance or the result. We cannot find the way to be solid and to have consistency for different reasons.

"I am going to be happy in 10 days after we play Arsenal [on 1 September] when the transfer window closes in Europe."

Midfielder Eriksen could leave Tottenham on a free transfer next summer if he does not agree a new deal.

Spurs signed French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon for a club record £53.8m this summer, as well as securing the services of Argentine midfielder Giovani Lo Celso on loan from Real Betis.