Janine van Wyk: South Africa captain signs for Danish club Fortuna Hjorring

South Africa captain Janine van Wyk

South Africa captain Janine van Wyk has joined Danish side Fortuna Hjorring, becoming the first South African woman to play football in Denmark, according to the South Africa FA (Safa).

Van Wyk, who enjoyed a two-year stint with the Houston Dash, returned at the end of 2018 before captaining Banyana Banyana in their debut World Cup campaign in France earlier this year.

The 32-year-old, founder of the JVW set-up in South Africa, said she was looking forward to starting the new challenge ahead of her.

"I am incredibly excited to join Fortuna Hjorring, a club that has a great development structure and believes in the growth of women's football," Van Wyk said.

"I can't wait to get started and contribute to being the best I can be for this amazing team."

Van Wyk, who injured her knee during South Africa's winning Cosafa Cup run earlier this month, has been continuing her rehabilitation at home.

She is the highest capped international footballer - male or female - in South Africa, and the highest capped African woman.