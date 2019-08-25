Arrest over alleged Irish Football Association fraud

An Irish Football Association staff member has been arrested as part of police enquiries into an alleged fraud in the governing body.

The Sunday Life newspaper said the sum involved was in the region of £200,000.

Police told BBC News NI they had received a report of fraud and enquiries were continuing.

"A man was arrested in connection to the incident and has been released on police bail pending further enquiries," said Det Insp Carol Dane.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that the Northern Ireland football governing body missed out on £1m of Sport NI funding following an administrative error which saw it applying for the wrong grant.