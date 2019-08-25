Bury FC: EFL may extend Tuesday deadline if sale almost complete - Debbie Jevans

Bury supporters gathered outside the club's Gigg Lane ground before the initial deadline on Friday

The English Football League may consider extending Bury's deadline to avoid expulsion if a sale is almost complete but "cannot keep postponing games", says its chief executive.

The League One club, founded in 1885, were granted extra time until 17:00 BST on Tuesday after owner Steve Dale agreed a deal with C&N Sporting Risk.

Bury are yet to play this season.

"If we get to that point and there is 1% outstanding, it would depend what that 1% is," said Debbie Jevans.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Sportweek on Sunday, Jevans added: "They [the prospective buyer] have demonstrated to us enough source of funding.

"There was enough credible information before the board to allow this extension till Tuesday, but in doing that, no more games have to be postponed."

The initial deadline was 23:59 on Friday and analytics company C&N Sporting Risk has said it was "disappointing" the extension granted was not longer.

It added that its main legal adviser is unavailable until Wednesday but Jevans says she understands that, although he has work commitments in Lausanne, he is "still available to give advice on the phone and by email".

"There is enough time, if all parties want to do a deal by then," added Jevans. "We've got many examples where clubs have changed hands in a very short period of time and we see no reason why this can't happen by Tuesday.

"This cannot go on for weeks and weeks and weeks. We are not going to postpone any more matches and we see no reason why they cannot reach an agreement by that time."

The Shakers have not played any of their first six games of the season. They are next due to host a league match against Doncaster Rovers on Saturday.

Bolton takeover delay 'incredibly frustrating'

Six miles separate Bury and Bolton and fans of both clubs were outside Gigg Lane on Friday

Bury's local rivals Bolton Wanderers have also been set a deadline of 17:00 on Tuesday to be sold or provide "credible plans" they can complete this season.

The League Once club - in administration since May - have been the subject of a takeover bid by Football Ventures, but if a deal is not completed in time Jevans has said the EFL will serve notice of withdrawal of the club's membership of the league.

She said: "What is really disappointing is that yesterday [Saturday] morning, our understanding was that all the parties involved had signed off and the deal was going to be completed yesterday morning.

"Then something happened, a signature wasn't provided and therefore it was postponed again. This is incredibly frustrating. It has been going on for months.

"The EFL did not issue the withdrawal notice months ago when the club went into administration, and it's now got to the point where you say this cannot go on. But on Tuesday at 5pm, the board will consider what action to take if there isn't a deal in place."