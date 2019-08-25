Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Kilmarnock, Celtic, Hibs, Aberdeen, St Mirren

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard, aware of interest in Alfredo Morelos and James Tavernier, admits he fears losing a top player in the last week of the transfer window and not having time to sign a replacement. (Sunday Mail)

Kilmarnock left-back Greg Taylor will sign for Celtic this week in a move worth close to £3m. (Sunday Herald)

Celtic boss Neil Lennon insists there's no rift with Scott Sinclair and denies the winger is being frozen out of the first-team picture. (Sunday Express, print edition)

Steven Gerrard is adamant he won't sacrifice Rangers' Europa League campaign to concentrate on domestic success. (Sunday Mail)

Hibernian head coach Paul Heckingbottom claims panic from the home fans contributed to his side twice squandering the lead in a 2-2 draw with St Johnstone at Easter Road on Saturday. (Sunday Mail)

Neil Lennon has praised Celtic first-team coach Damien Duff, the former Chelsea and Republic of Ireland Ireland winger, for helping to get the best out of young wide midfielder Mikey Johnston with one-to-one tuition this season. (Sun)

Aberdeen midfielder Craig Bryson says Kilmarnock's artificial pitch is "average" and should not be used in the Scottish top flight. (Mail on Sunday, print edition)

St Mirren number one Vaclav Hladky is the best goalkeeper in the Premiership, according to manager Jim Goodwin, who says it would be "stupid" to sell him now after the club knocked back a recent £200,000 bid from Qarabag. (Scotland on Sunday)