Everton 3-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Richarlison double give Goodison Park side victory
Richarlison scored twice as Everton beat Wolves 3-2 in an entertaining Premier League contest at Goodison Park.
Wolves thought they had earned a point when Raul Jimenez bravely headed home in the 78th minute, but Richarlison showed his own aerial prowess two minutes later to rise above Willy Boly and give Everton all three points.
The Brazilian had put Everton in front in the fifth minute after converting from 16 yards following defensive miscommunication between Conor Coady and Rui Patricio.
Alex Iwobi scored his first Premier League goal for Everton, converting Gylfi Sigurdsson's pin-point cross, after Romain Saiss had put Wolves level from close-range in a blistering opening 12 minutes.
Boly capped his side's disappointing day by being dismissed in the dying seconds after a receiving second booking for a foul on the impressive Richarlison.
With only four Premier League games played, Everton climbed to fifth in the table, while Wolves remained in 17th and without a league win.
Line-ups
Everton
- 1Pickford
- 23Coleman
- 5Keane
- 13Mina
- 12Digne
- 21André Gomes
- 8DelphBooked at 63mins
- 7Richarlison
- 10G Sigurdsson
- 17IwobiSubstituted forBernardat 76'minutes
- 27KeanSubstituted forCalvert-Lewinat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Holgate
- 9Calvert-Lewin
- 14Tosun
- 18Schneiderlin
- 19Sidibé
- 20Bernard
- 22Stekelenburg
Wolves
- 11Rui Patrício
- 5BennettBooked at 58mins
- 16Coady
- 15BolyBooked at 90mins
- 37Traoré
- 32Dendoncker
- 8NevesSubstituted forLomba Netoat 84'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 27SaïssSubstituted forJoão Moutinhoat 59'minutes
- 29VinagreBooked at 38mins
- 9JiménezBooked at 44mins
- 10CutroneSubstituted forJotaat 68'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Vallejo
- 7Lomba Neto
- 17Gibbs-White
- 18Jota
- 19Castro Otto
- 21Ruddy
- 28João Moutinho
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away5
- Corners
- Home7
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Everton 3, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Willy Boly (Wolverhampton Wanderers) for a bad foul.
Richarlison (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Willy Boly (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Attempt blocked. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Gylfi Sigurdsson.
Booking
Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Richarlison (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Leander Dendoncker.
Séamus Coleman (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rúben Vinagre (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Foul by André Gomes (Everton).
Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Michael Keane (Everton) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Lucas Digne with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Leander Dendoncker.
Attempt saved. Yerry Mina (Everton) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Gylfi Sigurdsson with a cross.
Corner, Everton. Conceded by João Moutinho.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Pedro Neto replaces Rúben Neves.
Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conor Coady tries a through ball, but Raúl Jiménez is caught offside.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Michael Keane.
Attempt blocked. Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Richarlison (Everton) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Séamus Coleman.
Goal!
Goal! Everton 3, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2. Richarlison (Everton) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lucas Digne with a cross.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton. Bernard replaces Alex Iwobi.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton. Dominic Calvert-Lewin replaces Moise Kean.
Delay in match because of an injury Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Goal!
Goal! Everton 2, Wolverhampton Wanderers 2. Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Willy Boly with a headed pass.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Alex Iwobi (Everton).
Attempt blocked. Yerry Mina (Everton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Everton. Conceded by João Moutinho.
Attempt blocked. Lucas Digne (Everton) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Moise Kean (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Willy Boly (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Diogo Jota replaces Patrick Cutrone.
Foul by Lucas Digne (Everton).
Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.