Everton 3-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Richarlison double give Goodison Park side victory

Richarlison scored twice as Everton beat Wolves 3-2 in an entertaining Premier League contest at Goodison Park.

Wolves thought they had earned a point when Raul Jimenez bravely headed home in the 78th minute, but Richarlison showed his own aerial prowess two minutes later to rise above Willy Boly and give Everton all three points.

The Brazilian had put Everton in front in the fifth minute after converting from 16 yards following defensive miscommunication between Conor Coady and Rui Patricio.

Alex Iwobi scored his first Premier League goal for Everton, converting Gylfi Sigurdsson's pin-point cross, after Romain Saiss had put Wolves level from close-range in a blistering opening 12 minutes.

Boly capped his side's disappointing day by being dismissed in the dying seconds after a receiving second booking for a foul on the impressive Richarlison.

With only four Premier League games played, Everton climbed to fifth in the table, while Wolves remained in 17th and without a league win.

