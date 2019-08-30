Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino and Arsenal head coach Unai Emery clash for the fourth time in English football. Both bosses enjoyed a victory apiece last season with the other match drawn

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery has Mesut Ozil available for the first time this season.

Hector Bellerin and Kieran Tierney will not return to full training until mid-September, while this game comes too soon for Rob Holding to return.

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is expected to have Dele Alli back in his squad following a hamstring injury.

However, Kyle Walker-Peters has joined Juan Foyth, Tanguy Ndombele and Ryan Sessegnon on the sidelines.

Eric Dier is also nursing a hip problem and will be monitored.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Jonathan Pearce: The perfect red-hot game to bring the season to a boil for these two after lukewarm starts.

If Arsenal risk playing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Nicolas Pepe up front they could really threaten Tottenham's far from formidable defence. But that could leave them lacking numbers when Spurs counter and the Gunners defence lacked leadership and quality at Liverpool.

Having been beaten by Palace in their last home London league derby, Arsenal could lose two on the bounce for the first time since 2006. Spurs are chasing back-to-back wins there for the first time since the 1920s.

Pepe can certainly open his account. But take Harry Kane to equal the north London derby scoring record with his 10th goal in a draw that will leave more questions than answers.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery: "Matches like last week against Liverpool, this week against Tottenham, they are the two teams who played the final of the Champions League. It's amazing and is the best test.

"Every time is a good time to play against them with our supporters. Maybe this match on Sunday is the best match in the world [of this weekend] for all football supporters."

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino on rumours he is set to quit: "What can I say about stupid rumours?

"After five years now I start my sixth season. You know how we worked this summer to rebuild and update because from each summer, version 2.0, 3.0 - now we're version 6.0 MP software.

"Only social media can create something that stupid.

"I will not walk away after Sunday's game. I will be working Monday and Tuesday and then going away for a few days and coming back to meet Daniel [Levy] and watch some internationals.

"Do you bet? It's closed now! You lose your money!"

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

What has happened to Tottenham? They are there with four points but they were totally unconvincing against Newcastle.

I thought Arsenal were naive against Liverpool and I am sorry but a defence with David Luiz in it isn't going to get you top three.

Prediction: 1-1

Lawro's full predictions v actor and comedian Stephen Fry

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham have only won two of their 27 Premier League away matches versus Arsenal, in May 1993 and November 2010.

Spurs won 2-0 at the Emirates in the League Cup last December. In all competitions, Spurs have won consecutive away matches at Arsenal just once, in 1925 and 1926.

The 18 penalties scored in this fixture is the joint highest in Premier League history along with Everton against Newcastle United.

This is the 186th north London derby. Arsenal have won 77 times, Tottenham 58 with 50 draws.

Arsenal

The Gunners have won more Premier League games (60) and have a higher win rate (61%) than any other side in games played in September. They also haven't lost a north London derby in the month in any competition since 1969, winning six and drawing four since.

Arsenal have given away eight Premier League penalties since the start of last season - only Brighton (10) have conceded more.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored just three goals in 14 league games against fellow 'big six' sides. In matches against other clubs he has scored 31 times in 38 matches.

Arsenal have attempted 28 shots in the Premier League this season - only Crystal Palace (16) and Newcastle United (25) registered fewer in the opening three rounds.

Tottenham