Scottish League One: Clyde off bottom after surprising favourites Falkirk

Mark Lamont's first goal of the season gave Clyde victory

Favourites Falkirk suffered a surprise 1-0 defeat away to a Clyde side who started the day bottom of the Scottish League One table.

Raith Rovers take over at the top and go two points clear of the Bairns after their 3-0 win at home to Montrose.

Forfar Athletic missed their chance to go top after losing 1-0 away to Peterhead, as did Airdrieonians, who were thumped 4-1 away to East Fife.

Dumbarton move up to fifth after beating visitors Stranraer 3-1.

Clyde manager Danny Lennon came out of retirement to help his side beat Celtic Colts in the Glasgow Cup in midweek.

But the 50-year-old remained in the dugout against Falkirk despite only being able to name four substitutes at Broadwood Stadium.

Mark Lamont's 34th-minute strike, after being set up by former Scotland striker David Goodwillie on the break, was enough to give the Bully Wee their first league win since winning promotion via the play-offs.

Falkirk's first league defeat ends a run of five games without a loss in all competitions for the side who have invested heavily in their squad since being relegated from the Championship.

Montrose gave Falkirk a fright last weekend by taking the lead before losing 2-1 and made Raith Rovers wait until the 80th minute before the hosts made the breakthrough through a Kieron Bowie drive.

James Gullan soon added the second from long range, with a trialist completing the scoring from six yards in stoppage time as Montrose drop behind Clyde at the bottom of the table.

Peterhead ended a run of seven games without a win thanks to a Jack Leitch header two minutes after half time against Forfar, who stay third but have a game in hand.

That is to come against an East Fife side who themselves ended a five-game wait for a victory as they ended Airdrie's three-game winning run.

Ross Davidson fired the home side ahead after only seven minutes and Liam Watt found the far corner against his former team.

Aaron Dunsmore tapped home after the break and Scott Agnew curled in the fourth, with Calum Gallagher slotting the Diamonds' reply in stoppage time.

Isaac Layne scored twice as Dumbarton had to come from behind to secure their second win on the trot after Leon Murphy opened the scoring for Stranraer from a free-kick.

Layne fired the equaliser soon after and, after Reghan Tumilty added the second from long range after the break, the striker found the net again to secure the win.