Match ends, FC Schalke 04 0, FC Bayern München 3.
Schalke 0-3 Bayern Munich: Robert Lewandowski scores hat-trick
-
- From the section European Football
Robert Lewandowski scored a hat-trick as Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich collected their first victory of the season by comfortably beating Schalke.
Niko Kovac's side responded in style after starting the season with a 2-2 draw against Hertha Berlin.
Polish striker Lewandowski netted the opener from the penalty spot, before adding two more in the second half for his ninth league hat-trick.
Bayern host Mainz in the league next Saturday (14:30 BST)
Line-ups
Schalke
- 35Nübel
- 20Kenny
- 17Stambouli
- 5Nastasic
- 24Oczipka
- 18Caligiuri
- 2McKennie
- 6MascarellSubstituted forSanéat 59'minutes
- 19Burgstaller
- 25HaritSubstituted forMercanat 86'minutes
- 9RamanSubstituted forKutucuat 51'minutes
Substitutes
- 15Kutucu
- 16Boujellab
- 21Reese
- 23Schubert
- 26Sané
- 37Mercan
Bayern Munich
- 1Neuer
- 5Pavard
- 4Süle
- 21HernándezSubstituted forMartínez Aguinagaat 77'minutes
- 27Alaba
- 25MüllerSubstituted forCoutinhoat 57'minutes
- 32Kimmich
- 24Tolisso
- 22GnabrySubstituted forPerisicat 57'minutes
- 9Lewandowski
- 29Coman
Substitutes
- 8Martínez Aguinaga
- 10Coutinho
- 11Cuisance
- 14Perisic
- 19Davies
- 26Ulreich
- Referee:
- Marco Fritz
- Attendance:
- 62,271
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home33%
- Away67%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Schalke 04 0, FC Bayern München 3.
Attempt missed. Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by David Alaba.
Attempt saved. David Alaba (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Corentin Tolisso.
Foul by Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München).
Bastian Oczipka (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Schalke 04. Levent Mercan replaces Amine Harit.
Foul by Javi Martínez (FC Bayern München).
Guido Burgstaller (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, FC Schalke 04. Weston McKennie tries a through ball, but Guido Burgstaller is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Guido Burgstaller (FC Schalke 04) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Bastian Oczipka with a cross.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Kingsley Coman (FC Bayern München).
Attempt missed. Daniel Caligiuri (FC Schalke 04) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Amine Harit.
Foul by Corentin Tolisso (FC Bayern München).
Benjamin Stambouli (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Javi Martínez replaces Lucas Hernández.
Goal!
Goal! FC Schalke 04 0, FC Bayern München 3. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kingsley Coman.
Attempt saved. Guido Burgstaller (FC Schalke 04) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jonjoe Kenny with a cross.
Foul by Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München).
Alexander Nübel (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ahmed Kutucu (FC Schalke 04).
Attempt missed. Matija Nastasic (FC Schalke 04) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Daniel Caligiuri with a cross following a corner.
Corner, FC Schalke 04. Conceded by Ivan Perisic.
Attempt blocked. Daniel Caligiuri (FC Schalke 04) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Lucas Hernández (FC Bayern München).
Daniel Caligiuri (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, FC Schalke 04. Guido Burgstaller tries a through ball, but Daniel Caligiuri is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Guido Burgstaller (FC Schalke 04) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, FC Schalke 04. Conceded by Lucas Hernández.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Schalke 04. Salif Sané replaces Omar Mascarell.
Attempt missed. Ahmed Kutucu (FC Schalke 04) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by David Alaba (FC Bayern München).
Weston McKennie (FC Schalke 04) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Ivan Perisic replaces Serge Gnabry.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Bayern München. Philippe Coutinho replaces Thomas Müller.
Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Guido Burgstaller (FC Schalke 04).
Attempt blocked. Matija Nastasic (FC Schalke 04) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel Caligiuri with a cross.