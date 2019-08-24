Stephen Baxter: Crusaders manager 'proud' of Linfield's win over Qarabag

Baxter's Crusaders side drew 2-2 with Larne on Saturday

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter has wished Linfield all the best for the second leg of their Europa League play-off away to Qarabag.

The former Blues striker was full of praise for David Healy's men following their 3-2 win over the Azerbaijani champions in Thursday's first leg.

"Our best wishes go to David and Linfield," Baxter said.

"I really hope they go out there and give us a big result for Northern Ireland and the Irish League.

"I was exceptionally proud of their win on Thursday night and I was gutted when I heard about the late penalty they conceded.

"I came back from training and my wife was following it on her phone. When I heard the 'ding' come through I was hoping it would have been a Linfield penalty."

Baxter said it would be major boost for the Irish League if the Blues were to get through on Thursday and become the first Irish Premiership club to reach the group stage.

"If one of our teams were to get through to the group stages it would say a lot about our game in this country," he added.

"It would send out a message around the world and around Europe that we are to be reckoned with.

"I would love to have seen a bigger margin for Linfeld going into the second leg, but they are still in control of this tie and are still a goal to the good.

"If they go out there and big Mark Stafford puts his head on one from a corner then it will put Qarabag under pressure."

Baxter's Crusaders produced a memorable performance of their own this season when they lost 2-0 away to Wolves in an earlier Europa League qualifier, only conceding the second goal in the 93rd minute.