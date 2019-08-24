Italian Serie A
Parma0Juventus1

Parma 0-1 Juventus: Cristiano Ronaldo goal ruled out for offside as Giorgio Chiellini scores winner

Giorgio Chiellini celebrates scoring with Cristiano Ronaldo
Chiellini's goal was his first for Juventus since December

Cristiano Ronaldo had a goal ruled out for offside by the video assistant referee as Juventus started their season with a slender win over Parma.

Captain Giorgio Chiellini scored the Serie A champions' goal, poking in from close range after Alex Sandro mis-hit a shot from a corner.

Ronaldo looked to have doubled his side's lead but his head was judged to have been narrowly offside by VAR.

Juve's £67.5m summer signing Matthijs de Ligt was an unused substitute.

Aaron Ramsey, who joined from Arsenal in the summer, did not make the matchday squad.

Manager Maurizio Sarri did not travel to Parma after receiving treatment for pneumonia, and the former Chelsea boss will also miss next week's fixture against Napoli at Allianz Stadium.

Line-ups

Parma

  • 1Sepe
  • 16Laurini
  • 2Iacoponi
  • 22Bruno Alves
  • 28Gagliolo
  • 10Azevedo JúniorBooked at 45mins
  • 15BrugmanSubstituted forGrassiat 77'minutes
  • 17BarillàSubstituted forKaramohat 85'minutes
  • 44KulusevskiBooked at 27minsSubstituted forSiligardiat 57'minutes
  • 9Inglese
  • 27Kouassi

Substitutes

  • 3Dermaku
  • 5Machín Dicombo
  • 7Karamoh
  • 8Grassi
  • 11Cornelius
  • 21Scozzarella
  • 26Siligardi
  • 30Ceravolo
  • 33Kucka
  • 34Colombi
  • 64Ricci
  • 93Sprocati

Juventus

  • 1Szczesny
  • 2De Sciglio
  • 19Bonucci
  • 3Chiellini
  • 12Lobo Silva
  • 6KhediraBooked at 53minsSubstituted forRabiotat 63'minutes
  • 5PjanicBooked at 90mins
  • 14Matuidi
  • 11Douglas CostaSubstituted forJu Cuadradoat 71'minutes
  • 21HiguaínSubstituted forBernardeschiat 83'minutesBooked at 88mins
  • 7Cristiano Ronaldo

Substitutes

  • 4de Ligt
  • 10Dybala
  • 13Danilo
  • 16Ju Cuadrado
  • 17Mandzukic
  • 23Can
  • 25Rabiot
  • 28Demiral
  • 30Bentancur
  • 31Pinsoglio
  • 33Bernardeschi
  • 77Buffon
Referee:
Fabio Maresca

Match Stats

Home TeamParmaAway TeamJuventus
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home8
Away14
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away8
Fouls
Home13
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Parma 0, Juventus 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Parma 0, Juventus 1.

Blaise Matuidi (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Alberto Grassi (Parma).

Attempt missed. Hernani (Parma) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

Booking

Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Miralem Pjanic (Juventus).

Simone Iacoponi (Parma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus).

Roberto Inglese (Parma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Hand ball by Bruno Alves (Parma).

Corner, Parma. Conceded by Alex Sandro.

Booking

Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus).

Vincent Laurini (Parma) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt blocked. Alberto Grassi (Parma) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Federico Bernardeschi (Juventus).

Gervinho (Parma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Parma. Yann Karamoh replaces Antonino Barillà.

Miralem Pjanic (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Hernani (Parma).

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Federico Bernardeschi replaces Gonzalo Higuaín.

Offside, Parma. Luca Siligardi tries a through ball, but Gervinho is caught offside.

Substitution

Substitution, Parma. Alberto Grassi replaces Gastón Brugman.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match (Juventus).

Offside, Parma. Antonino Barillà tries a through ball, but Gervinho is caught offside.

Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Sandro.

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Juan Cuadrado replaces Douglas Costa because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match because of an injury Douglas Costa (Juventus).

Foul by Adrien Rabiot (Juventus).

Luca Siligardi (Parma) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Adrien Rabiot (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Antonino Barillà (Parma).

Attempt saved. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Miralem Pjanic.

Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Roberto Inglese (Parma).

Substitution

Substitution, Juventus. Adrien Rabiot replaces Sami Khedira.

Foul by Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus).

