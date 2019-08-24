Daniel James: Man Utd Winger 'unlucky' to be booked for diving - Solskjaer

James received his second booking for diving in as many games in United's defeat to Crystal Palace

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fears winger Daniel James will get a reputation for diving after a second booking in as many games.

Cautioned for simulation at Wolves on Monday, James was again punished after he went down under a challenge from James McArthur in United's 2-1 defeat by Crystal Palace.

When asked if James, 21, was getting a reputation, Solskjaer said: "Yes. That is what you do get.

"That is why I raise it here."

Solskjaer, speaking in the post-match news conference, said he feels both cards were unjust, stating James is an 'honest' player who is more prone to falling because he is running at speed.

"At that pace, a touch or a nudge will be enough for him to fall," said the Norwegian following referee Paul Tierney's decision during United's surprise Old Trafford loss.

"I am 100% sure there is contact between Dan and their defender. If you look at the video, there is contact and [there was in] the Wolves game. He has been unlucky. Neither yellow card should have stood."

Neither decision fitted the criteria for a VAR review.

Solskjaer has spoken in the past about his support for the new video refereeing system, providing decisions are made quickly and accurately.

However, he felt let down at Old Trafford.

Like the James incident, Gary Cahill's first-half foul on United forward Anthony Martial happened outside the penalty area.

However, given Solskjaer thought the former England man was the last defender, he felt Cahill should have been dismissed.

"He is clear through on goal, one-on-one and it stops a goalscoring opportunity," added the United manager. "There is no doubt."

Solskjaer thought there was no question either that Martin Kelly fouled both Martial and Marcus Rashford in the box during the second half but neither incident brought the penalty he felt should have been the outcome.

"Martial's was a nailed-on penalty," he said. "He will not slip if it didn't have a 100kg central defender on his shoulder.

"VAR has let the referee's decision be a subjective ones. I also think it was a penalty for Marcus when he runs and gets pulled down a little bit.

"When the referee sees it again, he will know he has not had the best of games."

'Technology has taken away some of the feeling' - Hodgson

Unsurprisingly, Palace manager Roy Hodgson did not share Solskjaer's sentiments, preferring to use his own 'feeling' about the controversial decisions, rather than the use of VAR.

He said: "I see things from a football point of view, the fans' perspective, or VAR, where you look at it 50 times.

"The penalty was a penalty, I didn't need VAR for that. None of the others were and I didn't think Gary Cahill's challenge was a red card.

"Unfortunately, technology has taken away some of the feeling people like myself or Sir Alex Ferguson have for the game."