Football gossip: Sanchez, Livakovic, Duncan, Zaha, Dybala

Watford are considering the future of manager Javi Gracia after beginning the season with three straight defeats and a run of seven consecutive losses stretching back to last season. (Mail on Sunday)

Manchester United and Inter Milan will resume talks on Monday about a loan deal for Chile forward Alexis Sanchez, 30. (Observer)

United will look to sign Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic, 24, for £15m to £20m from Dinamo Zagreb if current number one David de Gea, 28, does not sign a new deal. (Sun on Sunday)

The Red Devils are looking to make a January move for Leicester's English midfielder James Morrison, 22, who could cost £80m. (Sunday Mirror)

Fiorentina have joined the race to sign Liverpool's teenage striker Bobby Duncan, 18, on a season-long loan deal. (Mail on Sunday)

Real Madrid are targeting a shock move for Everton's Dutch goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg, 36, if Chilean Keylor Navas moves to Paris St-Germain. (Football Insider)

PSG are planning a surprise £100m move for Crystal Palace and Ivory Coast winger Wilfried Zaha, 26, as a replacement for Brazilian Neymar. (Sunday Mirror)

PSG are also looking to resolve Paulo Dybala's image rights issue as they look to sign the 25-year-old Argentina forward from Juventus. (Calciomercato)

Southampton are keeping an eye on QPR's 21-year-old forward Eberechi Eze with a view to making a move in January. (Sun on Sunday)

Real Sociedad have agreed a deal to sign Arsenal's Spanish defender Nacho Monreal, 33. (Marca - in Spanish)

Sampdoria are interested in signing Aston Villa's Croatian goalkeeper Lovre Kalinic, 29. (Il Secolo XIX - in Italian)

