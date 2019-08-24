What happened in the Premier League? Win for Chelsea but Man Utd lose to Palace

Marcus Rashford hit the post from the penalty spot against Crystal Palace

Chelsea's win at Norwich gave Frank Lampard his first victory as Blues boss but Manchester United fell to defeat at home by Crystal Palace.

In Saturday's early kick-off, Tammy Abraham hit Chelsea's opener inside three minutes, with Mason Mount also scoring in the first half.

Goals from Todd Cantwell and Teemu Pukki twice brought the Canaries level before Abraham sealed a 3-2 win for the visitors after the break.

Jordan Ayew opened the scoring in Palace's 2-1 win at Old Trafford, with Marcus Rashford missing from the penalty spot for the hosts after Scott McTominay was tripped in the box.

Daniel James curled in a equaliser for United in the final minute of normal time - yet there was still time for a Palace winner as Patrick van Aanholt scored in injury time.

Southampton beat 10-man Brighton 2-0, with Moussa Djenepo scoring for the Saints just two minutes after coming on as a substitute.

In a torrid afternoon for the Seagulls, Florin Andone was sent off in the first half for a nasty challenge on Yan Valery, while a video assistant referee review ruled out a Lewis Dunk goal before the break. Nathan Redmond scored the Saints' second late on.

Elsewhere, West Ham beat Watford 3-1 with Mark Noble celebrating the 15th anniversary of his Hammers debut with a goal from the penalty spot after Manuel Lanzini was brought down inside the box three minutes in.

Watford soon equalised through Andre Gray, but Sebastien Haller restored the visitors' lead with two quickfire goals.

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy scored his first goal of the season in the Foxes' 2-1 win at Sheffield United. New signing Oli McBurnie equalised for the Blades in the second half with his first in the top flight, but Harvey Barnes won the game for Leicester with a stunning strike.

In Saturday's late kick-off, Liverpool host Arsenal at Anfield (17:30 BST).

There are three Premier League games on Sunday as Bournemouth welcome Manchester City to the south coast (14:00), Newcastle travel to Tottenham (16:30) and Wolves face Burnley at home (16:30).