Afriyie Acquah: Ghana international joins seventh club in eight years

Afriyie Acquah has played at three Africa Cup of Nations tournaments for Ghana, featuring at the 2015, 2017 and 2019 editions.

Ghana midfielder Afriyie Acquah says he is happy to be a part of Yeni Malatyapsor after signing a two-year deal with the Turkish Super Lig side.

The 27-year-old joins his seventh club in eight years after leaving Italian outfit Empoli at the end of last season.

"This is how far the Lord has brought me," Acquah announced on Instagram.

"I am happy to part of Yeni Malatyaspor."

Acquah becomes the eighth African at Yeni Malatyaspor, joining: Thievy Bifouma (Congo)

Teenage Hadebe (Zimbabwe)

Moryké Fofana (Ivory Coast)

Ghailene Chaalali (Tunisia)

Issam Chebake (Morocco)

Fabien Farnolle (Benin)

Issiar Dia (Senegal)

Acquah's career started in his homeland before a 2010 European move to Italy's Palermo, where he played 37 games.

He spent time on loan at Parma, before a disappointing switch to German side Hoffenheim ended in a second loan spell at Parma and a short-term stint with rivals Sampdoria.

Acquah joined Torino on a four-year deal in summer 2015 and enjoyed a stable spell in Turin, scoring six goals and providing five assists in 79 appearances.

Three years later he switched to another Italian side Empoli and scored twice in 28 matches.

He played for Ghana at U-17 and U-20 level before making his senior debut in 2012.

Acquah made one appearance in the 2014 World Cup and has a goal in 35 appearances for the Black Stars.

He played for Ghana at the 2015 and 2017 Africa Cup of Nations and made three appearances for the West Africans at the recent tournament in Egypt.