African Champions League: Ahly slam nine goals past Atlabara

The African Champions League trophy

A hat-trick from Hussein el Shahat helped Egyptian giants Al Ahly overwhelm Atlabara of South Sudan 9-0 on Friday and equal the record for an African Champions League aggregate winning margin.

Ahly won the preliminary tie 13-0 overall to match the margin achieved by Young Africans of Tanzania 10 years ago.

Ahly had the benefit of playing both legs in Alexandria because the national stadium in South Sudan's capital Juba is being renovated.

Already four goals ahead from the first leg, record eight-time African champions Ahly scored four in the first half of the second leg with Salah Mohsen bagging a brace.

El Shahat notched the second of his three goals just a minute into the second half and a miserable night for Atlabara was completed when Mostafa Selim conceded an own goal nine minutes from time.

Elsewhere, Cote d'Or became the first club from Seychelles to win a Champions League tie since 2004 when they drew 1-1 at home against Fomboni of Comoros.

Cote d'Or advanced on away goals having drawn 2-2 in the Comoros two weekends ago and could face 2016 champions Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa in the round of 32.

Sundowns host AS Otoho of Congo Brazzaville in Pretoria on Saturday having lost the first leg 2-1 in central Africa.

In Uganda, late goals from Mustafa Kizza and Allan Okello gave hosts Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) a 2-0 win over African Stars of Namibia and a tougher than expected passage to the next round.

Stars won the first leg 3-2 in Windhoek and contained the Ugandans for 81 minutes before Kizza scored direct from a free kick.

Okello slammed a Mike Mutyaba pass into the net a minute from time to seal a 4-3 aggregate victory for the Kampala outfit.