Ben Tollitt: Blackpool winger rejoins Wrexham on loan

Ben Tollitt made 23 appearances last season shared between Tranmere and Wrexham

Winger Ben Tollitt has rejoined Wrexham on a short-term loan deal from Blackpool.

Tollitt, 24, scored for goals in 13 games for Wrexham in the National League on loan from Tranmere last season.

"I'm delighted that Ben is coming back to the club. I think it will give everyone a massive boost," said Wrexham boss Bryan Hughes.

"The supporters and Ben had a bond last season."

Hughes added: "Ben was a target in the summer. I wanted to keep him at the club, he was honest throughout that process and said it was between us and Blackpool, and he chose to follow his heart and go to League One."