Mansfield Town: Jacob Mellis fined and warned for breach of club regulations

Dion Donohue (left) and Jacob Mellis did not play for Mansfield in last Saturday's win at Carlisle

League Two side Mansfield Town have fined Jacob Mellis two weeks' wages and warned him about his future conduct following a breach of club regulations.

Mellis, 28, and Dion Donohue, 25, were last week suspended by the club.

The action came after police said two men had been released on bail following an incident in Mansfield town centre earlier this month.

Mellis released a statement on Saturday offering an "unreserved apology" for "breaching club regulations".

A Mansfield town statement added: "Mansfield Town Football Club will not compromise on the high standards of conduct it expects at all times from its employees.

"An investigation is ongoing into the alleged serious breach of club discipline by Dion Donohue. The midfielder remains suspended during this investigation."