Scottish Gossip: Kilmarnock, Rangers, Celtic, Larsson

Kilmarnock's Greg Taylor skipped training on Friday as he waits to see if Celtic can agree a fee with the Rugby Park club for his services. (Sun)

Scotland under-21 star Jordan Holsgrove is set to join Spanish side Atletico Baleares on loan. (Berkshire Live)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says he didn't realise how bad the problem with bigotry was at the Old Firm until moving to Scotland. (Sun)

Steven Gerrard has warned Rangers fans they risk seeing Ibrox closed unless the sectarian singing stops. (Scotsman)

Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson says the Uefa sanction, with the club told to close a section of Ibrox, must be a wake-up call for the support. (Daily Record)

Legia Warsaw's Domagoj Antolic insists they can shock Rangers by winning at Ibrox, and also branded them "predictable". (Daily Record)

Fraser Forster says it would be "fantastic" if his loan move to Celtic was made permanent. (National)

Neil Lennon has told Boli Bolingoli and Christopher Jullien to ignore the Celtic boo-boys. (Sun)

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton has suggested that Scott Brown's performances are now on the wane and boss Neil Lennon should consider playing him less. (Daily Record)

Nabil Bahoui insists AIK were robbed of a stonewall penalty against Celtic - and claims even the match officials confessed to their mistake. (Daily Record - print edition)

Aberdeen midfielder Funso Ojo says he still blames himself for their Europa League exit after being red carded against Rijeka. (Press and Journal)

Henrik Larsson has quit as Helsingborgs coach after the alleged level of "verbal insults" he received. (Daily Record)