Scottish League Two
Annan Athletic15:00Stenhousemuir
Venue: Galabank, Scotland

Annan Athletic v Stenhousemuir

Line-ups

Annan Athletic

  • 1Taylor
  • 2Douglas
  • 4Bradley
  • 6Swinglehurst
  • 3Ballantyne
  • 7McLean
  • 5Barr
  • 8Wilkie
  • 10McLear
  • 9Muir
  • 20Nade

Substitutes

  • 11Watson
  • 12Avci
  • 14Sonkur
  • 15Griffiths
  • 16Wooding-Holt
  • 17Currie
  • 18Walker

Stenhousemuir

  • 1Smith
  • 12McLaughlin
  • 19Munro
  • 5Marsh
  • 2O'Neil
  • 8Halleran
  • 4McKernon
  • 11Cook
  • 33Gibson
  • 9McGuigan
  • 10Hopkirk

Substitutes

  • 6Dykes
  • 7Gibbons
  • 14Watters
  • 15Munro
  • 17Marley
  • 18Scullion
  • 20Anderson
Referee:
Duncan Williams

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers4310147710
2Edinburgh City430167-19
3Queen's Park42205148
4Annan Athletic42116607
5Cowdenbeath420267-16
6Elgin41214225
7Albion4112910-14
8Stenhousemuir411257-24
9Brechin410326-43
10Stirling400415-40
View full Scottish League Two table

