Scottish League Two
Albion15:00Stirling
Venue: The Reigart Stadium, Scotland

Albion Rovers v Stirling Albion

Line-ups

Albion

  • 1Goodfellow
  • 2Lynas
  • 5Fagan
  • 4Wharton
  • 3Clarke
  • 7Roberts
  • 6Morena
  • 8Graham
  • 10Byrne
  • 9East
  • 11Osadolor

Substitutes

  • 12Scally
  • 14Breen
  • 15Wilson
  • 16Gordon
  • 17Smith
  • 18McDonald
  • 19Krones

Stirling

  • 1Currie
  • 2Truesdale
  • 6McLean
  • 5Banner
  • 3Thomson
  • 10Willis
  • 4Nicoll
  • 8Wilson
  • 7Jardine
  • 11Peters
  • 9Duffy

Substitutes

  • 12Lowdon
  • 14Docherty
  • 15Nguene Bikey
  • 16Wright
  • 17Binnie
  • 18Heaver
  • 19Hawke
Referee:
Steven Reid

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers4310147710
2Edinburgh City430167-19
3Queen's Park42205148
4Annan Athletic42116607
5Cowdenbeath420267-16
6Elgin41214225
7Albion4112910-14
8Stenhousemuir411257-24
9Brechin410326-43
10Stirling400415-40
View full Scottish League Two table

