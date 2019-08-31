Scottish League Two
Cove Rangers15:00Queen's Park
Venue: Balmoral Stadium, Scotland

Cove Rangers v Queen's Park

Line-ups

Cove Rangers

  • 1McKenzie
  • 8Yule
  • 12Higgins
  • 5Ross
  • 3Milne
  • 4Scully
  • 24Fyvie
  • 23Smith
  • 14Glass
  • 11Masson
  • 9Megginson

Substitutes

  • 2Kelly
  • 10Scott
  • 15Redford
  • 16Antoniazzi
  • 17Redman
  • 18Brown
  • 21McCafferty

Queen's Park

  • 1Muir
  • 6Jamieson
  • 5Magee
  • 4Little
  • 2Mortimer
  • 8Block
  • 7Lidohren
  • 3Summers
  • 11Purdue
  • 9Kouider-Aissa
  • 10Galt

Substitutes

  • 12Agyeman
  • 14Thomson
  • 15Gibson
  • 16McGrory
  • 17Clark
  • 18Grant
  • 20Herraghty
Referee:
Scott Lambie

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cove Rangers4310147710
2Edinburgh City430167-19
3Queen's Park42205148
4Annan Athletic42116607
5Cowdenbeath420267-16
6Elgin41214225
7Albion4112910-14
8Stenhousemuir411257-24
9Brechin410326-43
10Stirling400415-40
View full Scottish League Two table

