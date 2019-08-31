Scottish League One
Airdrieonians15:00Falkirk
Venue: Penny Cars Stadium, Scotland

Airdrieonians v Falkirk

Line-ups

Airdrieonians

  • 1Hutton
  • 6Fordyce
  • 5Crighton
  • 4Kerr
  • 19McCann
  • 7Thomson
  • 12McKay
  • 18Millar
  • 2MacDonald
  • 9Gallagher
  • 17Smith

Substitutes

  • 10Hawkshaw
  • 11Roy
  • 14Roberts
  • 15Carrick
  • 20Gallacher
  • 25Pyott
  • 26Barrowman

Falkirk

  • 1Bell
  • 2Doyle
  • 5Durnan
  • 4Buchanan
  • 3Dixon
  • 6Gomis
  • 8McShane
  • 12Tidser
  • 9McManus
  • 18Sammon
  • 7Connolly

Substitutes

  • 10Johnstone
  • 11MacLean
  • 14Longridge
  • 15Toshney
  • 19Moore
  • 21Telfer
  • 31Mutch
Referee:
David Dickinson

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers430111569
2Falkirk42118267
3Forfar32013126
4Airdrieonians420257-26
5Dumbarton4202610-46
6East Fife31206335
7Peterhead41214405
8Stranraer411268-24
9Clyde411259-44
10Montrose401338-51
View full Scottish League One table

