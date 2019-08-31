Scottish League One
Montrose15:00Dumbarton
Venue: Links Park, Scotland

Montrose v Dumbarton

Line-ups

Montrose

  • 21Lennox
  • 2Ballantyne
  • 5Waddell
  • 14Dillon
  • 18Campbell
  • 11Milne
  • 22Cregg
  • 19Callaghan
  • 20Lyons
  • 9Rennie
  • 10McLean

Substitutes

  • 1Fleming
  • 4Allan
  • 7Webster
  • 15Campbell
  • 16Johnston
  • 24Skelly

Dumbarton

  • 1Brennan
  • 15Tumilty
  • 22McGeever
  • 5Neill
  • 3Quitongo
  • 4Langan
  • 8Hutton
  • 6Carswell
  • 14McKee
  • 17Layne
  • 24Crossan

Substitutes

  • 2Crawford
  • 7Shiels
  • 9Tierney
  • 10McCluskey
  • 11Scullion
  • 12Pettigrew
  • 23McMillan
Referee:
Peter Stuart

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Raith Rovers430111569
2Falkirk42118267
3Forfar32013126
4Airdrieonians420257-26
5Dumbarton4202610-46
6East Fife31206335
7Peterhead41214405
8Stranraer411268-24
9Clyde411259-44
10Montrose401338-51
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you