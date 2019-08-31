Queen of the South v Alloa Athletic
Line-ups
Queen of Sth
- 1McCrorie
- 2Mercer
- 5Brownlie
- 4Kilday
- 3Holt
- 25Paton
- 6Pybus
- 7Murray
- 15Lyon
- 11Dobbie
- 19El Bakhtaoui
Substitutes
- 8Kidd
- 9Hamilton
- 14McCarthy
- 18Semple
- 20Leighfield
- 21Irving
- 22Gourlay
Alloa
- 1Parry
- 2Taggart
- 5Graham
- 4Deas
- 3Dick
- 7Cawley
- 11Flannigan
- 18Malcolm
- 10Trouten
- 19Thomson
- 17O'Hara
Substitutes
- 8Robertson
- 9Buchanan
- 14Brown
- 20O'Donnel
- 22Stirling
- 23Gillespie
- 31Henry
- Referee:
- Gavin Duncan
