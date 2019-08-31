Scottish Championship
Queen of Sth15:00Alloa
Venue: Palmerston Park, Scotland

Queen of the South v Alloa Athletic

Line-ups

Queen of Sth

  • 1McCrorie
  • 2Mercer
  • 5Brownlie
  • 4Kilday
  • 3Holt
  • 25Paton
  • 6Pybus
  • 7Murray
  • 15Lyon
  • 11Dobbie
  • 19El Bakhtaoui

Substitutes

  • 8Kidd
  • 9Hamilton
  • 14McCarthy
  • 18Semple
  • 20Leighfield
  • 21Irving
  • 22Gourlay

Alloa

  • 1Parry
  • 2Taggart
  • 5Graham
  • 4Deas
  • 3Dick
  • 7Cawley
  • 11Flannigan
  • 18Malcolm
  • 10Trouten
  • 19Thomson
  • 17O'Hara

Substitutes

  • 8Robertson
  • 9Buchanan
  • 14Brown
  • 20O'Donnel
  • 22Stirling
  • 23Gillespie
  • 31Henry
Referee:
Gavin Duncan

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd44001441012
2Inverness CT42118537
3Ayr32015326
4Morton4202912-36
5Dundee412158-35
6Arbroath31112204
7Queen of Sth302112-12
8Dunfermline302135-22
9Partick Thistle301246-21
10Alloa301226-41
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you