Scottish Championship
Partick Thistle15:00Ayr
Venue: Energy Check Stadium at Firhill, Scotland

Partick Thistle v Ayr United

Line-ups

Partick Thistle

  • 1Sneddon
  • 2Williamson
  • 5Hall
  • 6McGinty
  • 15Robson
  • 14Gordon
  • 16Palmer
  • 8Bannigan
  • 9Miller
  • 19Zanatta
  • 10Jones

Substitutes

  • 4O'Ware
  • 7Cardle
  • 18Mansell
  • 22Fox
  • 23De Vita
  • 30Niang
  • 43Saunders

Ayr

  • 1Doohan
  • 6Geggan
  • 15Bell
  • 16Adams
  • 3Harvie
  • 18Murdoch
  • 23Docherty
  • 30Kelly
  • 11McCowan
  • 8Doolan
  • 10Forrest

Substitutes

  • 2Muirhead
  • 4Kerr
  • 5Roscoe-Byrne
  • 7Moffat
  • 12McGuffie
  • 19Hare-Reid
  • 31Houston
Referee:
Andrew Dallas

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd44001441012
2Inverness CT42118537
3Ayr32015326
4Morton4202912-36
5Dundee412158-35
6Arbroath31112204
7Queen of Sth302112-12
8Dunfermline302135-22
9Partick Thistle301246-21
10Alloa301226-41
View full Scottish Championship table

