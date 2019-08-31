Partick Thistle v Ayr United
Line-ups
Partick Thistle
- 1Sneddon
- 2Williamson
- 5Hall
- 6McGinty
- 15Robson
- 14Gordon
- 16Palmer
- 8Bannigan
- 9Miller
- 19Zanatta
- 10Jones
Substitutes
- 4O'Ware
- 7Cardle
- 18Mansell
- 22Fox
- 23De Vita
- 30Niang
- 43Saunders
Ayr
- 1Doohan
- 6Geggan
- 15Bell
- 16Adams
- 3Harvie
- 18Murdoch
- 23Docherty
- 30Kelly
- 11McCowan
- 8Doolan
- 10Forrest
Substitutes
- 2Muirhead
- 4Kerr
- 5Roscoe-Byrne
- 7Moffat
- 12McGuffie
- 19Hare-Reid
- 31Houston
- Referee:
- Andrew Dallas
Match report to follow.