Scottish Championship
Arbroath15:00Dunfermline
Venue: Gayfield Park, Scotland

Arbroath v Dunfermline Athletic

Line-ups

Arbroath

  • 1Jamieson
  • 2Thomson
  • 4Little
  • 5O'Brien
  • 3Hamilton
  • 8McKenna
  • 6Whatley
  • 7Gold
  • 18Murphy
  • 11Linn
  • 14Spence

Substitutes

  • 9Doris
  • 12Kader
  • 15Donnelly
  • 17Wilson
  • 19Stirling
  • 20Campbell
  • 21Gaston

Dunfermline

  • 1Scully
  • 2Comrie
  • 6Ashcroft
  • 14Devine
  • 4Martin
  • 12Turner
  • 8Beadling
  • 21Paton
  • 22Coley
  • 15Nisbet
  • 27McCann

Substitutes

  • 9McGill
  • 10Ryan
  • 16Morrison
  • 20Gill
  • 23Cochrane
  • 24Edwards
  • 26Todd
Referee:
Steven Kirkland

Match report to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd44001441012
2Inverness CT42118537
3Ayr32015326
4Morton4202912-36
5Dundee412158-35
6Arbroath31112204
7Queen of Sth302112-12
8Dunfermline302135-22
9Partick Thistle301246-21
10Alloa301226-41
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you