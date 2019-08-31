Arbroath v Dunfermline Athletic
Line-ups
Arbroath
- 1Jamieson
- 2Thomson
- 4Little
- 5O'Brien
- 3Hamilton
- 8McKenna
- 6Whatley
- 7Gold
- 18Murphy
- 11Linn
- 14Spence
Substitutes
- 9Doris
- 12Kader
- 15Donnelly
- 17Wilson
- 19Stirling
- 20Campbell
- 21Gaston
Dunfermline
- 1Scully
- 2Comrie
- 6Ashcroft
- 14Devine
- 4Martin
- 12Turner
- 8Beadling
- 21Paton
- 22Coley
- 15Nisbet
- 27McCann
Substitutes
- 9McGill
- 10Ryan
- 16Morrison
- 20Gill
- 23Cochrane
- 24Edwards
- 26Todd
- Referee:
- Steven Kirkland
Match report to follow.