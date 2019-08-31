National League
Ebbsfleet15:00Aldershot
Venue: Kuflink Stadium

Ebbsfleet United v Aldershot Town

Match details to follow.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Woking7601134918
2Bromley7520137617
3Halifax7511145916
4Solihull Moors7412169713
5Maidenhead United7412116513
6Dover7403109112
7Stockport7322107311
8Torquay73221112-111
9Sutton United7241108210
10Barnet724198110
11Dag & Red73131012-210
12Notts County723212849
13Wrexham72321011-19
14Fylde7232711-49
15Harrogate7223910-18
16Hartlepool72231012-28
17Eastleigh722358-38
18Yeovil721489-17
19Barrow7214912-37
20Boreham Wood7124910-15
21Aldershot712459-45
22Chesterfield7043913-44
23Ebbsfleet7115816-84
24Chorley7043517-124
