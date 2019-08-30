Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion

Pep Guardiola said captain David Silva is "one of the best" players he has worked with in the wake of the Spaniard's 400th game Manchester City last Sunday

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City defender John Stones is back in training after a thigh injury and could be involved.

Gabriel Jesus is still out with a hamstring problem and long-term injury victims Benjamin Mendy and Leroy Sane are also absent.

Brighton striker Florin Andone is suspended following his red card against Southampton.

Yves Bissouma, Jose Izquierdo and Ezequiel Schelotto all remain on the sidelines.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Martin Fisher: "Only three weeks in and already the embryonic Premier League table looks very familiar with Manchester City and Liverpool top of the pile, although at the moment it is last season's challengers who lead the defending champions by two points.

"Of course only a VAR controversy denied Pep's men their 100% record as they were held at home by Tottenham. That draw is City's only blip since January and it is difficult, near impossible in fact, to make a case for Brighton doing anything similar.

"Under Graham Potter the Seagulls have made their best ever Premier League start but with Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero in such clinical form a convincing home win looks inevitable."

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Brighton head coach Graham Potter on facing Man City: "It's excitement and it's a great challenge that you play against the best team.

"It's always a fantastic opportunity to play against the champions, especially at their home.

"It is the toughest challenge you are going to get but a great opportunity for us to learn about ourselves."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Brighton have had a good start with a win at Watford and a draw at home to West Ham. They did lose to Southampton but were down to 10 men.

Graham Potter likes to play out from the back, but good luck doing that against Man City.

Prediction: 3-0

Lawro's full predictions v actor and comedian Stephen Fry

The only other players to combine for more are Arsenal's Thierry Henry and Robert Pires (29) and Chelsea's Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard (36).

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City have won their last five matches against Brighton in all competitions, including all four league games in the previous two seasons and a FA Cup semi-final in April.

Brighton have never won a league match away at Man City in nine attempts and have lost their last five in a row.

They last claimed league points against City in a second-tier game in April 1989, winning 2-1 at the Goldstone Ground thanks to an Alan Curbishley penalty and an Ian Brightwell own goal.

Manchester City

Manchester City have won 49 of 51 points since they lost to Newcastle in January.

City have been victorious in 16 of their last 17 league matches that have kicked-off at 3pm on a Saturday - the only game that they failed to win was a 3-2 defeat to Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace in December 2018.

That loss is the only one of Pep Guardiola's 32 top-flight defeats as a manager that has come against an English boss.

They have equalled their club record of scoring in 25 consecutive Premier League matches, set from April to December 2017. Only Arsenal (55 games from 2001-2002) and Manchester United (36 from 2007-2008) have had longer scoring streaks.

Raheem Sterling has scored five goals this season (joint-most with Teemu Pukki) - only Edin Dzeko (six in 2011) and Chris Sutton (six in 1997) have netted more Premier League goals in August in a single season.



Brighton and Hove Albion