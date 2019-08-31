Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Aston Villa 0.
Crystal Palace 1-0 Aston Villa: Jordan Ayew strikes as Trezeguet sees red
Jordan Ayew's instinctive finish helped Crystal Palace secure back-to-back Premier League wins with victory over 10-man Aston Villa.
The hosts looked to be heading for another Selhurst Park blank despite Villa's Trezeguet seeing red for a second bookable offence, before Ghanaian Ayew fired beyond Tom Heaton with time running out.
It meant Ayew, who was part of the Villa side relegated from the top flight in 2016, scored for the second Premier League weekend in a row, having also struck in the win at Manchester United.
Trezeguet's dismissal, for a late challenge on Wilfried Zaha, was among seven bookings dished out by referee Kevin Friend.
The visitors were incensed by a late disallowed goal for Henri Lansbury in six added minutes, Friend having already blown to book Jack Grealish for simulation in the build-up.
Match of the Day host Gary Lineker tweeted: "The disallowed goal for @AVFCOfficial in the last minute has to be seen to be believed. Why VAR didn't correct what appeared to be an awful refereeing error is beyond me."
In truth, it saved Roy Hodgson's side from ending a match which they had dominated in embarrassment, with the hosts having had 22 shots on Heaton's goal.
Cheikhou Kouyate was among the most wasteful, with just one of his six shots being on target. Captain Luka Milivojevic also went close, seeing an effort from distance pushed away from the top left hand corner of Heaton's goal straight after Trezeguet was dismissed.
Meanwhile, it was another frustrating day for Zaha, who has now scored just once in his last 17 home league appearances.
Villa feel 'robbed' of away point
Aston Villa beat Everton at home last time out, but are now winless in 20 Premier League away games, losing their last nine in a row.
And after a late collapse at Tottenham denied them any points in their only other away league game this season, Lansbury's disallowed goal was a bitter pill to swallow for Dean Smith's side.
Deep into added time, a hand from Zaha appeared to set Grealish off balance as he bore down on the Palace 18-yard box.
But the Villa captain succeeded in completing his pass to Lansbury before running into first Gary Cahill and then the turf.
The decision of referee Friend prompted desperate protests from the visitors and their supporters, with Cahill holding Grealish back from the official as he was booked.
Speaking afterwards, Villa midfielder John McGinn said replays of the incident "speaks for itself" and claimed his side had been "robbed of a point".
'We don't need to apologise for our win' - what they said
Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson:
"It's unfortunate in some ways for us that it's all going to centre around the controversy at the end. I think it was a very good performance from our side, we could have been way out of sight before that controversial situation.
"We think we've thrown this away in the last minute and are going to lose two points. Lucky for us the referee had made his decision before the ball had gone in the net and that was to give the free-kick. I don't think we need to apologise at all for the fact that we won the game."
Aston Villa manager Dean Smith:
"Palace have got good players and playing against them when they have a numerical advantage is a challenge. We kept going until the end and in my opinion got a good goal. I'm not sure any of us know why the referee has given the decision.
"We've all looked at it back and nobody can see why he hasn't given the goal and given the free-kick but we have to take it on the chin."
Man of the match - Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace)
Hodgson keeps spell over Villa - the stats
- Crystal Palace have kept a clean sheet in both of their opening two home games in a league season for the first time since 2008-09, while it's the first time they've ever done so in a Premier League campaign.
- Palace have also now won two of their last three Premier League home games, drawing the other. It is as many wins as they had in their previous 10 at Selhurst Park.
- Trezeguet became the first Aston Villa player to be sent off in a Premier League match since Aly Cissokho against Watford in April 2016.
- Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew has scored in back-to-back Premier League games for the first time since December 2015, when he was an Aston Villa player.
- Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has won his first Premier League meeting against Aston Villa with all five of his clubs in the competition (Blackburn, Fulham, Liverpool, West Brom and Crystal Palace).
What's next?
After September's international break, Palace resume their Premier League season with a trip to Tottenham on Saturday, 14 September (15:00 BST).
Villa's next fixture sees them host West Ham on Monday, 16 September (20:00 BST).
Line-ups
Crystal Palace
- 31Guaita
- 2Ward
- 34KellySubstituted forSakhoat 79'minutes
- 24Cahill
- 3van Aanholt
- 18McArthur
- 4MilivojevicBooked at 58mins
- 8KouyatéBooked at 71mins
- 11Zaha
- 9J AyewSubstituted forBentekeat 86'minutes
- 15SchluppSubstituted forTownsendat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Meyer
- 10Townsend
- 12Sakho
- 13Hennessey
- 17Benteke
- 22McCarthy
- 23Camarasa
Aston Villa
- 1Heaton
- 24GuilbertBooked at 40mins
- 22Engels
- 40Mings
- 3TaylorBooked at 35mins
- 7McGinn
- 6Douglas LuizBooked at 17minsSubstituted forHourihaneat 71'minutes
- 10GrealishBooked at 90mins
- 23JotaSubstituted forDavisat 59'minutes
- 9WesleySubstituted forLansburyat 85'minutes
- 17TrézéguetBooked at 54mins
Substitutes
- 8Lansbury
- 12Steer
- 14Hourihane
- 15Konsa
- 21El Ghazi
- 27El Mohamady
- 39Davis
- Referee:
- Kevin Friend
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away2
- Corners
- Home13
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Aston Villa 0.
Booking
Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card.
Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) has gone down, but that's a dive.
Attempt missed. Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Andros Townsend.
Offside, Crystal Palace. Andros Townsend tries a through ball, but Christian Benteke is caught offside.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Luka Milivojevic (Crystal Palace).
Vicente Guaita (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Henri Lansbury (Aston Villa).
Attempt missed. Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Tyrone Mings.
Attempt blocked. Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luka Milivojevic with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Christian Benteke replaces Jordan Ayew.
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Neil Taylor.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Henri Lansbury replaces Wesley.
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Andros Townsend replaces Jeffrey Schlupp.
Foul by Gary Cahill (Crystal Palace).
Frederic Guilbert (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Conor Hourihane.
Attempt missed. Frederic Guilbert (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by John McGinn following a corner.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Joel Ward.
Substitution
Substitution, Crystal Palace. Mamadou Sakho replaces Martin Kelly because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Martin Kelly (Crystal Palace).
Attempt blocked. Frederic Guilbert (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Conor Hourihane.
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Martin Kelly.
James McArthur (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jack Grealish (Aston Villa).
Joel Ward (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Wesley (Aston Villa).
Goal!
Goal! Crystal Palace 1, Aston Villa 0. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner following a fast break.
Foul by Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace).
John McGinn (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Conor Hourihane.
Booking
Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Cheikhou Kouyaté (Crystal Palace).
Jack Grealish (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Conor Hourihane replaces Douglas Luiz.
Attempt missed. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Patrick van Aanholt.