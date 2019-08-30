Leicester City v Bournemouth

Leicester's James Maddison has created more chances than any other top-flight player since the start of last season

TEAM NEWS

Leicester full-back Ben Chilwell is expected to feature after missing the last three matches with a hip problem.

Midfielder Wilfred Ndidi should also have recovered from the hamstring strain he picked up against Chelsea a fortnight ago.

Bournemouth's Charlie Daniels will miss the rest of the season after suffering another serious knee injury.

Defender Simon Francis and midfielder Lewis Cook remain sidelined with knee problems.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@robyniocowen: Expectations remain high for Leicester this season, with Brendan Rodgers' side tipped to be the ones to break into the top six.

Their unbeaten start has increased belief and in James Maddison they have a genuine game-changer: no player has created more chances in the Premier League since the start of last season.

As for Bournemouth, one win from their opening three league games suggests they could be in for another inconsistent campaign, but they themselves have a midfielder capable of conjuring up something special in Harry Wilson.

He's scored in both of his Premier League appearances so far, and he could be the key if the Cherries are to win at Leicester for the first time since 1988.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "Leicester are a vastly improved team, Brendan [Rodgers] deserves great credit. They're very confident in their skin, we go there knowing it's going to be a big game."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Leicester have had a good start to the season. They could, and should, have won against Chelsea.

Bournemouth are one of those strange teams. They drew at home to Sheffield United but then won away at Aston Villa. They are sat on four points and that is about what you expect from Bournemouth.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leicester have never lost at home to Bournemouth in the Premier League (W1, D3).

In fact, the Cherries haven't won at Leicester since 1988 when they prevailed 1-0 in an old Division Two game.

Six of Leicester's seven Premier League goals against Bournemouth have been scored in the second half, with five coming in the final 10 minutes of games.

Bournemouth's Joshua King has scored a penalty in two of the last three meetings between the sides.

Leicester City

Leicester are unbeaten so far in this season's Premier League (W1, D2).

The Foxes have lost just one of their last seven Premier League games at home (W4, D2), keeping a clean sheet in four of their last five.

Ten of Leicester's last 11 Premier League goals have come in the second half.

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers has won all four times he has faced Bournemouth as a manager.

Bournemouth