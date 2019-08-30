Newcastle United v Watford

Steve Bruce earned his first win as Newcastle head coach last weekend

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle's Matt Ritchie could be out for two months after damaging ankle ligaments in the EFL Cup in midweek.

Allan Saint-Maximin misses out after aggravating a hamstring injury at Tottenham last Sunday, but Joelinton has shaken off a groin strain.

Watford head coach Javi Garcia has no new injury problems, with Roberto Pereyra fit again after a thigh problem that kept him out against West Ham.

Captain Troy Deeney remains sidelined after having knee surgery last week.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@johnacres48: This fixture brought about Newcastle's first league win last season under Rafa Benitez, and it was in November! They're up and running much quicker under his replacement Steve Bruce, thanks to that win at Spurs last weekend.

It was important for their record signing Joelinton to get that goal against Tottenham. The Brazilian missed the defeat to Leicester in the Carabao Cup but will be back, and full of confidence.

Watford's own record signing Ismaila Sarr made his full debut in their EFL Cup win over Coventry, scoring their first goal. I can see him starting - they look short of goals, and have Troy Deeney out injured.

I watched them at Everton and they could have come away with a point if their finishing had been better.

They won their first four Premier League games last season - if they lose their fourth in a row on Saturday, Javi Gracia will be under immense pressure with Arsenal and Manchester City up next after the international break.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Newcastle head coach Steve Bruce: "If we can get to six points, that will be a wonderful start for us. That's been my aim.

"The players, since I walked through the door - apart from a horrible performance at Norwich - have tuned into what we're trying to do.

"As I said, defensively we look rock-solid. We have got to still improve offensively with the ball, but hopefully that will come."

Watford head coach Javi Gracia: "I don't spend much time looking at the table and now, less, but the differences now are small and minimal and I think it's not good to speak about the position when you've played, one, two or three games because things change quickly. "

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I have really liked what I have seen of Newcastle's Joelinton and Miguel Almiron. If they get the service, they look like they can score goals.

For Watford, it is played three, lost three. I don't think they will win this one but I don't think they will be bottom of the table for too long.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Watford have won on three of their last four visits to Newcastle in all competitions, losing on the other occasion.

Newcastle avoided defeat in both Premier League matches with Watford last season, having lost the four previous meetings.

Newcastle

Newcastle picked up their first points of the season by winning at Tottenham last weekend.

They lost their first five five Premier League home matches last season. Their first home points came with a 1-0 win over Watford in November.

The Magpies have lost three of their last four Premier League games at St James' Park, winning the other.

They have averaged just 31% possession in this season's Premier League, the lowest of any team in the top flight.

